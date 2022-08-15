Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,721,000 after purchasing an additional 152,593 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,839,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,246,000 after acquiring an additional 115,761 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in Novavax by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 173,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 78,970 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Novavax by 2,990.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 47,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NVAX. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $41.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.52. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.62.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 2,530.12% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.75) EPS. Research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

