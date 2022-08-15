Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OFC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 100,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $27.83 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Corporate Office Properties Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.02%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,382.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on OFC. StockNews.com cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.