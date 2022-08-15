Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $714,000 Holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

GILT opened at $7.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $407.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.72 and a beta of 0.42.

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

