Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $763,000 Stock Holdings in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,310 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kandi Technologies Group were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 4.95. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $182.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.77.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 16.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. Equities analysts predict that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Kandi Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.