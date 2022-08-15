Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $778,000 Holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fisker were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

FSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fisker from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fisker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

FSR stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.08. Fisker Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 10.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

