Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $862,000 Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 69.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $576,676.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,800.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,211.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $576,676.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,800.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,835 shares of company stock worth $8,472,954. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:VMI opened at $288.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.10 and its 200-day moving average is $239.16. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $289.27.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.83%.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.