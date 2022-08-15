Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $923,000 Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UE. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 89.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 213.8% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 594,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 404,733 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $16.00 to $14.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $16.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

