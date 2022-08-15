Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $980,000 Stock Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,271 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nikola were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Nikola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 15.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nikola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKLA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Nikola Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $6.83 on Monday. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.