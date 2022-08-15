Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $987,000 Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,371,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,002,000 after purchasing an additional 184,397 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 241,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 530,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,902,000 after buying an additional 278,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $97.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $114.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.87.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

