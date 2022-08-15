Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in Zai Lab by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $44.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $152.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

