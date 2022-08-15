Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $870,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,719 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler acquired 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,345.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler purchased 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,345.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,405 shares of company stock valued at $4,271,772 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $117.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.71 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.92. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Solar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Guggenheim raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on First Solar to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.39.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.