Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 18.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth about $3,756,000. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 20.6% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 216,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDA opened at $118.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.88. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $99.52 and a 12-month high of $188.76.

Several research firms recently commented on LBRDA. TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

