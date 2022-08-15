Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,280 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 1,405.5% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 27,403,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,583,059 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth about $240,309,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,796,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,891,000 after buying an additional 5,712,315 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,089,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,022 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate Stock Performance

Shares of CLVT opened at $13.13 on Monday. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

About Clarivate

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.