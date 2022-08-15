Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 216,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 25,262 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 46.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 45,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $41,524.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,456.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $41,524.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,456.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard L. Lance bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.59 per share, with a total value of $252,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,522.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $51.40 on Monday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 270.54, a P/E/G ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54.

MRCY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

