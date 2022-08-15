Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,081,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 27.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,391,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,979,000 after acquiring an additional 730,472 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,355,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,552,000 after acquiring an additional 477,387 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,618,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after purchasing an additional 184,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,431,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,915,000 after purchasing an additional 183,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Stock

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $48.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average of $58.43. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $191.15. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 1.66.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,144,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

