Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:IVT opened at $29.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $32.93.

InvenTrust Properties Cuts Dividend

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 124.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

