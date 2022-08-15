Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 16,478 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,478 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GTX. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,306,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 166,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 287,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

Garrett Motion stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $456.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90. Garrett Motion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59.

Garrett Motion Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

