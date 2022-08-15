Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,162 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 29,467 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 115,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROIC shares. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $18.27 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Articles

