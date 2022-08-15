Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,977 Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAXN. Northland Securities started coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Trading Up 11.6 %

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $21.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $969.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.76. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.39 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.89% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

