Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lightning eMotors were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter worth $605,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter worth $21,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZEV. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

Lightning eMotors Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ZEV opened at $3.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 million. Lightning eMotors had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 315.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 29,698 shares of Lightning eMotors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $103,646.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,140,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,882,051.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

Further Reading

