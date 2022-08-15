Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,365,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,156 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 556.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 307,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 260,765 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,384,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,622,000 after acquiring an additional 153,290 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth about $3,677,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

JinkoSolar Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:JKS opened at $64.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average of $54.98. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $76.92.

JinkoSolar declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

