Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,006 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,487,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,739,000 after buying an additional 35,338 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 52.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,025,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,171,000 after buying an additional 1,041,386 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 67.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,935,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,879,000 after buying an additional 1,185,247 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its position in Liberty Global by 46.1% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,079,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,051,000 after buying an additional 656,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,511,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,938,000 after acquiring an additional 130,167 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $22.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

A number of research analysts recently commented on LBTYA shares. Berenberg Bank raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.47.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $484,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,776,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $484,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,776,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,124 in the last 90 days. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

