Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,009 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 21.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 46.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 122.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. 26.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $26.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $30.89.

Smith & Nephew Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.288 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNN. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,295 ($15.65) in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,455.67.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Get Rating

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

