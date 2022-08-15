Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 455 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVE were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in NVE by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 479,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,724,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NVE during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in NVE by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVE by 9.3% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVE by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

NVE Stock Up 1.1 %

NVEC opened at $52.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39. The stock has a market cap of $253.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.17. NVE Co. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $75.50.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 55.46% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter.

NVE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

About NVE

(Get Rating)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.