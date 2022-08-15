Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $904,000 Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 258,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,985,119,000. Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $1,373,168,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth $504,301,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth $317,176,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $131,126,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.20 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

Grab Stock Up 2.4 %

Grab stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Profile

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.