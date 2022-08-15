Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 111.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Wix.com by 5.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 37.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 416,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,505,000 after acquiring an additional 46,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

WIX opened at $77.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.34. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $234.99.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

