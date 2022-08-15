MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,711,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $820,550,000 after purchasing an additional 186,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $400,464,000 after acquiring an additional 116,574 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 564.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,135 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $258,348,000 after acquiring an additional 173,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,407,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $245,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

MKSI stock opened at $120.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.69. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $181.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at $377,228.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Further Reading

