MONECO Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $121.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

