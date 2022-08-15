Morgan Stanley Boosts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $81.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JACK. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut shares of Jack in the Box from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.48.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $87.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.07. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $107.99.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.04). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.51%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

