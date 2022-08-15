M&T Bank Corp Acquires 107 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $6,621,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 60,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after acquiring an additional 35,777 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $843.82 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $598.01 and a one year high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $698.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $698.43.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.77 by $3.09. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 68.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
