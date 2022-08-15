M&T Bank Corp Acquires 107 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $6,621,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 60,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after acquiring an additional 35,777 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $843.82 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $598.01 and a one year high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $698.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $698.43.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.77 by $3.09. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 68.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

