M&T Bank Corp Acquires 2,890 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 779.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. Bank of America cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.18.

Shares of HPP opened at $15.43 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -526.32%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

