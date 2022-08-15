M&T Bank Corp Acquires 3,124 Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,324,000. 50.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Sweden ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWD opened at $33.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.91. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Company Profile

Ishares

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.