M&T Bank Corp Acquires 427 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11,925.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,808,000 after acquiring an additional 152,169 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of AAP stock opened at $202.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.16.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.