M&T Bank Corp Acquires 433 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGH. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Textainer Group Price Performance

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE:TGH opened at $34.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.35. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is 17.15%.

Textainer Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.