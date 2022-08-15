M&T Bank Corp Acquires 438 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NCR were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in NCR by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NCR by 887.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,078,000 after buying an additional 2,594,979 shares during the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,308,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 1,557.8% during the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 821,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after acquiring an additional 772,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter worth $30,165,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $34.87 on Monday. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on NCR to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NCR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

