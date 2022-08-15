M&T Bank Corp Acquires 64 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,566,000 after acquiring an additional 38,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,499.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,055,000 after buying an additional 110,046 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,319,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,365,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total value of $127,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,479.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,295.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.43. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $978.51 and a 52 week high of $1,306.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,244.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,146.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Several research analysts recently commented on WTM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

