M&T Bank Corp Acquires 6,950 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $674,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ICLN opened at $23.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

