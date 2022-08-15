M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 29,706 Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 405,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 24,670 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 13.6% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Clarivate by 33.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,177,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,009,000 after buying an additional 1,036,561 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Clarivate by 129.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

CLVT stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -65.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

