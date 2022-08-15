M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,930,000 after purchasing an additional 31,447 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $6,903,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 103.7% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $233.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.58. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $203.37 and a one year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.