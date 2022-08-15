M&T Bank Corp Buys 126 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at $1,039,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGM. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $115.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.81. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $137.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 19.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.74%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

