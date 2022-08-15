M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,681 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,562,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,020,000 after buying an additional 362,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,241,000 after purchasing an additional 44,733 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 837,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,576,000 after purchasing an additional 120,026 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of HIW opened at $35.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.