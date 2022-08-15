M&T Bank Corp Buys 189 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 420.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of FIX stock opened at $108.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.23. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.91 and a 12 month high of $108.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William George III sold 16,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $1,706,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,308.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 12,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,337,452.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,500.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 16,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $1,706,349.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,308.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,564 shares of company stock worth $3,467,403. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

