M&T Bank Corp Buys 195 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after buying an additional 524,219 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth about $18,027,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,173,000 after purchasing an additional 119,373 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 700,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,705,000 after purchasing an additional 83,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,112,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PZZA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

Papa John’s International Trading Up 2.6 %

Papa John’s International stock opened at $92.89 on Monday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.46 and a 1-year high of $140.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.63. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Papa John’s International Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

