M&T Bank Corp Buys 561 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,734 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,150,000 after buying an additional 544,733 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,776 shares during the period. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $458,235,000. Discovery Value Fund raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,163,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $175,868,000 after purchasing an additional 85,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $40.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.37. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $156.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Several equities analysts have commented on TDOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.19.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

