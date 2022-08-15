M&T Bank Corp Buys 727 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,029,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,962,000 after purchasing an additional 155,318 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in BorgWarner by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 236.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,627,000 after purchasing an additional 828,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

NYSE BWA opened at $40.02 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 25.28%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

