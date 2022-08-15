M&T Bank Corp Cuts Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.62.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $109.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.53. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.28.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

