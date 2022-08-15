M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,738 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,590,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,335,000 after buying an additional 676,011 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,100,000 after buying an additional 2,047,670 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 7,792,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,281,000 after buying an additional 235,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,349,000 after buying an additional 1,118,521 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $30.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

