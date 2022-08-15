M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth about $337,501,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $262,710,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 16.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,632,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,253 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $35,216,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in WestRock by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,892,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,401,000 after acquiring an additional 732,028 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $42.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.04. WestRock has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Citigroup cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

