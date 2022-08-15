M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 2,325.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $23.43 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO William J. Ready purchased 222,551 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,720.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pinterest news, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,720.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 543,128 shares of company stock valued at $10,197,326. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PINS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.76.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.