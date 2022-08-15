M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other First Horizon news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,349,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,377 shares of company stock worth $8,824,237. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FHN stock opened at $23.19 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

